One-way U-Hauls headed to Austin

Asher Price
People loading furniture into a U-Haul.
People in New York City load furniture into a U-haul moving truck. They may or may not be moving to Austin. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

It's not just the Elon Musks of the world moving to Austin. Non-billionaires are also loading up the trailer and hitching it to the Subaru.

Driving the news: People coming to Austin in one-way U-Haul trucks rose nearly 22% year-over-year, per new data from the DIY trucking company.

  • Austin is the No. 16 growth city in America based on U-Haul truck moves throughout 2021.
  • ​​Overall, Texas boasts five growth cities among the top 25, led by the College Station-Bryan market — whose population swells when Texas A&M is in session — at No. 7.
  • California ranks last among U-Haul growth states.

What they're saying: "The growth in Austin has been exacerbated by the amount of people moving away from California," said Kristina Ramos, U-Haul Company of South Austin president. "The high taxes in California have pushed people into cities like Austin. Austin is an awesome city that provides great opportunities."

The bottom line: The U-Haul stats are further evidence that Austin, which grew by 21% over the last decade, is a boom town.

