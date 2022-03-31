1 hour ago - News

Census data: Texas' population booms

Nicole Cobler
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

In a single year, Austin added enough new residents to fill more than half of the UT football stadium.

The big picture: The state's population is booming. New census data shows that four of the top 10 metro areas for population growth were in Texas.

Why it matters: The numbers present a glimpse of where people moved during the pandemic, and these figures shouldn't come as a surprise.

  • Earlier this week, we shared new data on the growth of apartment construction in Sunbelt states — a sign of where the economy is likely to continue thriving.

By the numbers: Dallas-Fort Worth saw the largest increase in population growth in the country, with more than 97,000 new residents from July 2020 to July 2021.

  • The Houston and Austin metros followed behind in the third and fourth top spots, with Austin seeing more than 53,300 new residents in the one-year span.
  • The San Antonio metro rounded out the Texas takeover, landing No. 8 with 35,100 new residents.

When broken down by counties, U.S. census migration data showed that five counties for numeric growth were in Texas.

  • Most of that migration was focused in North Texas, but Central Texas' Williamson County also landed on that list.

The bottom line: If you live in Austin, this likely doesn't come as a shock. But the figures tell us more about our changing city and state.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Austin stories

No stories could be found

Austinpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Austin.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more