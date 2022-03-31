Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

In a single year, Austin added enough new residents to fill more than half of the UT football stadium.

The big picture: The state's population is booming. New census data shows that four of the top 10 metro areas for population growth were in Texas.

Why it matters: The numbers present a glimpse of where people moved during the pandemic, and these figures shouldn't come as a surprise.

Earlier this week, we shared new data on the growth of apartment construction in Sunbelt states — a sign of where the economy is likely to continue thriving.

By the numbers: Dallas-Fort Worth saw the largest increase in population growth in the country, with more than 97,000 new residents from July 2020 to July 2021.

The Houston and Austin metros followed behind in the third and fourth top spots, with Austin seeing more than 53,300 new residents in the one-year span.

The San Antonio metro rounded out the Texas takeover, landing No. 8 with 35,100 new residents.

When broken down by counties, U.S. census migration data showed that five counties for numeric growth were in Texas.

Most of that migration was focused in North Texas, but Central Texas' Williamson County also landed on that list.

The bottom line: If you live in Austin, this likely doesn't come as a shock. But the figures tell us more about our changing city and state.