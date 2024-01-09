Atlanta to begin offering e-bike rebates

If you're an Atlanta resident who wants to buy an e-bike, the city might be able to help cover part of the cost.

Driving the news: The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $1 million donation to set up the first e-bike rebate program in the metro region.

Why it matters: E-bikes, which use an electric battery and motor to help riders travel faster with much less physical effort, can reduce transportation costs and drastically cut carbon emissions, Thomas previously reported.

By the numbers: The average resident in the metro area spends more than $12,000 on car-related expenses each year, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission, which will administer the program, in partnership with Propel ATL, an advocacy organization that works to improve biking conditions around the city.

How it works: The program will be limited to city residents, and calls for preserving 75% of rebates for people whose annual income is $54,000 or below.

Residents who meet that threshold can get a $1,500 rebate for a standard e-bike and $2,000 for a cargo e-bike.

All other residents would qualify for a $500 rebate for a regular e-bike and $1,000 for a cargo one.

What's next: The program is expected to launch in the spring, and rebates will be awarded on a quarterly basis using a lottery system.

Zoom out: Cities such as Denver and Tampa have rolled out similar incentives programs for e-bikes, and others are seeing increased interest in their use.

In April of last year, legislation was reintroduced in the U.S. House that would create a new tax credit for e-bikes bought by consumers.

