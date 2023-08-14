E-bike incentive programs are spreading nationwide
E-bike incentive programs have been rolled out or proposed in about two dozen states nationwide, helping to bring down out-of-pocket costs — especially for lower-income buyers.
- That's according to data collected by PlanRVA, which promotes cooperation on regional planning issues among Richmond, Virginia-area communities.
Why it matters: E-bikes are faster and less physically demanding to ride compared to traditional bikes — not to mention cheaper and greener than cars.
- But they tend to be relatively expensive compared to regular bikes — sometimes double or triple the cost or more, depending on features.
- Incentive programs, whether in the form of cash vouchers or tax rebates, can bring down those costs.
- Such programs are especially useful for lower-income buyers who can't afford a car, but also helpful for those who simply don't want a car, or want to replace some of their car miles with e-bike miles.
What they're saying: "You can do a lot of things with just $20,000-$25,000 [rebate programs]," PlanRVA transportation planner Dan Motta tells Axios.
- "We're talking about changing people's lives by helping them get around the community in a different way, or expanding their access to opportunity."
What's happening: Denver's e-bike rebate program has been wildly successful, both in terms of spurring adoption and slashing emissions, Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez reports.
- Similar programs are now underway in California, Connecticut, Oregon and more.
- Some are run by state or local governments, others by utility providers.
- Other e-bike incentive programs are working their way through the legislative process in several more states and areas, including New York and Washington, D.C.
How it works: Such programs typically offer either a flat rebate or a tax credit (say, a few hundred bucks), or one rebate level for families above a certain income threshold and bigger rebates for those below that threshold.
- The latter idea is meant to target a greater share of a rebate program's overall budget at lower-income buyers.
The big picture: While incentive programs are helping some people buy e-bikes, they're not driving a notable spike in overall sales, says Levi Conlow, CEO of Lectric eBikes.
- That's in part because the "scale and size" of those programs is "pretty small" compared to the size of the overall market, he says.
- Conlow isn't counting on such programs to drive sales — instead, he says he's focused on keeping costs low while delivering a quality product.
- Still, "the vouchers do a really good job for driving awareness because they get a lot of news coverage and they create a lot of conversation," he adds.
By the numbers: About 20% of trips using Lectric e-bikes would have otherwise been driven in a car, while 15% of Lectric's customers sought out an e-bike as a car alternative, Conlow says, citing internal company research.
Yes, but: E-bikes are facing some uphill battles.
- Some e-bike companies — most notably high-end manufacturer VanMoof — are struggling mightily as interest rates rise and venture capital dries up.
- Headline-grabbing battery fires, meanwhile, are fueling skepticism about all manner of personal mobility devices, e-bikes included.
- Some cities are also struggling to integrate e-bikes into infrastructure meant for slower, traditional bikes.
The bottom line: In a car-dependent nation, e-bikes are starting to make headway as a vehicle replacement — helped along in part by incentive programs.
- "If we set up our built environment, especially in cities, in more urban areas, e-bikes can be car trip replacers, and e-cargo bikes can be car replacers," PlanRVA's Motta says.