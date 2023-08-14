E-bike incentive programs are spreading nationwide

Data: PlanRVA; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

E-bike incentive programs have been rolled out or proposed in about two dozen states nationwide, helping to bring down out-of-pocket costs — especially for lower-income buyers.

That's according to data collected by PlanRVA, which promotes cooperation on regional planning issues among Richmond, Virginia-area communities.

Why it matters: E-bikes are faster and less physically demanding to ride compared to traditional bikes — not to mention cheaper and greener than cars.

But they tend to be relatively expensive compared to regular bikes — sometimes double or triple the cost or more, depending on features.

Incentive programs, whether in the form of cash vouchers or tax rebates, can bring down those costs.

Such programs are especially useful for lower-income buyers who can't afford a car, but also helpful for those who simply don't want a car, or want to replace some of their car miles with e-bike miles.

What they're saying: "You can do a lot of things with just $20,000-$25,000 [rebate programs]," PlanRVA transportation planner Dan Motta tells Axios.

"We're talking about changing people's lives by helping them get around the community in a different way, or expanding their access to opportunity."

What's happening: Denver's e-bike rebate program has been wildly successful, both in terms of spurring adoption and slashing emissions, Axios Denver's Alayna Alvarez reports.

Similar programs are now underway in California, Connecticut, Oregon and more.

Some are run by state or local governments, others by utility providers.

Other e-bike incentive programs are working their way through the legislative process in several more states and areas, including New York and Washington, D.C.

How it works: Such programs typically offer either a flat rebate or a tax credit (say, a few hundred bucks), or one rebate level for families above a certain income threshold and bigger rebates for those below that threshold.

The latter idea is meant to target a greater share of a rebate program's overall budget at lower-income buyers.

The big picture: While incentive programs are helping some people buy e-bikes, they're not driving a notable spike in overall sales, says Levi Conlow, CEO of Lectric eBikes.

That's in part because the "scale and size" of those programs is "pretty small" compared to the size of the overall market, he says.

Conlow isn't counting on such programs to drive sales — instead, he says he's focused on keeping costs low while delivering a quality product.

Still, "the vouchers do a really good job for driving awareness because they get a lot of news coverage and they create a lot of conversation," he adds.

By the numbers: About 20% of trips using Lectric e-bikes would have otherwise been driven in a car, while 15% of Lectric's customers sought out an e-bike as a car alternative, Conlow says, citing internal company research.

Yes, but: E-bikes are facing some uphill battles.

Some e-bike companies — most notably high-end manufacturer VanMoof — are struggling mightily as interest rates rise and venture capital dries up.

Headline-grabbing battery fires, meanwhile, are fueling skepticism about all manner of personal mobility devices, e-bikes included.

Some cities are also struggling to integrate e-bikes into infrastructure meant for slower, traditional bikes.

The bottom line: In a car-dependent nation, e-bikes are starting to make headway as a vehicle replacement — helped along in part by incentive programs.