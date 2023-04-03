E-bikes could get cheaper, thanks to a tax credit

There's a renewed effort afoot in Congress to subsidize the cost of e-bikes nationwide, on the heels of successful rebate programs in Denver and elsewhere.

Why it matters: E-bikes, which use an electric battery and motor to help riders go faster and further while exerting far less physical effort, are a promising alternative to cars and other internal combustion vehicles for cleaner trips around town.

Yet they're often shockingly expensive. Many well-reviewed models cost over $1,000, while high-end versions go for more than twice that.

Cargo e-bikes — probably the best option for replacing many car trips, especially to the grocery store — can cost several thousand dollars.

Driving the news: Four Democratic House members and one Democratic senator recently introduced bills in their respective chambers that would create a new tax credit for consumer e-bike purchases.

As written, the proposal would cover up to 30% of an e-bike's cost, with credits maxing out at $1,500 for e-bikes costing up to $8,000.

Single filers making less than $150,000 or joint filers making less than $300,000 would be eligible for the full credit.

The big picture: The bill, called the Electric Bicycle Incentive Kickstart for the Environment (E-BIKE) Act, follows Denver's successful e-bike rebate program.

Under that initiative, income-qualified residents get up to $1,400 toward an e-bike, while others get up to $500.

By the numbers: Denver's e-bike rebate program "was estimated to have cut 2,040 metric tons of carbon dioxide in 2022 and saved nearly $1 million in avoided fuel and electricity costs," Axios' Alayna Alvarez recently reported.

"71% of participants said they used their cars less after purchasing an e-bike. 90% were riding weekly, and 65% were on their bikes daily."

What they're saying: "Although we're seeing more and more people on e-bikes in our communities, more needs to be done to ensure that everybody across our country has access to this form of transportation," Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.), E-BIKE Act sponsor, told Axios.

"I'm proud of the coalition that we've built for this new consumer tax credit that will encourage Americans at all economic levels to own and utilize e-bikes for not just recreation, but also for their transportation."

Yes, but: Past efforts to establish a national e-bike tax credit have fallen short.

Moreover, whether e-bikes make sense for a particular person's transit needs depends on myriad factors, ranging from their aptitude for biking in general to the weather and biking infrastructure where they live.

The bottom line: A little bit of cash toward an e-bike won't change America's car-happy culture overnight — but the e-bike curious among us would no doubt welcome a little discount.