Denver's e-bike rebate program a savvy investment, new study shows

Denver's e-bike incentive program is not only proving popular but also promising when it comes to curbing costs and emissions that contribute to climate change, new research shows.

Why it matters: Denver's eco-friendly experiment is becoming a model for other cities across the country, as more communities adopt initiatives aimed at reaching net-zero emissions.

The program, which launched in 2022 thanks to a voter-approved sales tax hike, resulted in 4,734 rebates last year. Income-qualified residents are eligible for up to $1,400. The standard rebate for all residents is $300.

Driving the news: A new white paper from Ride Report, a micromobility-focused tech company, shows e-bikes have slashed gas vehicle trips and proven to be a cost-effective way to get around the city.

Ride Report partnered with the city to track rebate recipients who voluntarily downloaded the company's app, CEO Michael Schwartz tells Axios Denver.

By the numbers: Last year, the roughly 100 riders tracked by Ride Report rode an average of 26 miles per week — replacing 3.4 roundtrips in a vehicle.

71% of participants said they used their cars less after purchasing an e-bike. 90% were riding weekly, and 65% were on their bikes daily.

The program was estimated to have cut 2,040 megatons of carbon dioxide in 2022 and saved nearly $1 million in avoided fuel and electricity costs, according to the Rocky Mountain Institute, an environmental nonprofit.

Of note: Income-qualified residents, or people making less than 80% of the city's median area income, rode their e-bikes nearly 50% more than other rebate recipients, per the white paper.

Of the $4.7 million the city allocated for the program last year, 67% of that funding went to income-qualified residents.

Yes, but: That figure slightly inflates the impact of the spending, since only 49% of rebates redeemed last year were claimed by low-income residents, according to city figures.

What they're saying: With the Mile High City leading the way, some industry experts are predicting public investments in e-bike programs and other low-carbon transportation will skyrocket this year.

"The success of the Denver rebate program — and its clear impact on reducing transportation emissions — suggests that policymakers need to take e-bikes much more seriously as a climate action tool," Ben Holland, a spokesperson for the Rocky Mountain Institute, said in a statement.

What's next: Denver's next round of e-bike rebates go live at 11am March 28.