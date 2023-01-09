Electric bikes at Campus Cycles in Denver on Sept. 9, 2022. Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

Denver's popular e-bike rebate program returns this month, with a catch: Participants will get slightly less money from the city than they did last year.

Driving the news: The city announced the next round of rebates will be released on Jan. 31.

The instant refund is now $300, down from $400 offered last year. Residents can still get an extra $200 this year if they buy a cargo e-bike, down from $500 last year. The stated goal is to provide more rebates.

The new amount reflects a drop in the average price for e-bikes purchased with the city rebates, Grace Rink, executive director of Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency, told Denverite.

Yes, but: The rebates for income-qualified residents won't change, as people making less than 80% of the city's median area income will still be eligible for a $1,200 rebate.

860 rebates will be available in the latest round on a first-come, first-served basis.

By the numbers: At least 4,734 e-bike vouchers were redeemed in Denver last year.

What's next: The online application portal opens on Jan. 31 at 11am.