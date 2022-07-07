Denver e-bikes: How to apply for a rebate

Bike shops across Denver are getting ready to roll ahead of Monday, when the city releases 2,000 additional rebates toward the purchase of electric bikes.

Why it matters: The limited number of rebates, funded by a sales tax hike which voters approved in 2020, are part of the city's efforts to address climate change and curb greenhouse gas pollution from cars.

The vouchers are also intended to make pricey e-bikes more accessible, with even larger discounts offered to low-income residents.

Income-qualified residents are eligible for up to $1,200. The standard rebate for all residents is $400.

State of play: Many bike shops participating in the e-bike rebate program are expecting surges in sales over the next few weeks, just like they did in April, when the program launched.

Several are stocking up with new editions, as well as the models most popular in the first wave.

What they're saying: "We've gotten a ton of people asking when the program is opening back up," Sam Bagnall, general manager of Bikesource Rino, tells Axios Denver.

"I don't know if it's going to be as big of a push this second round just because of the time of year — we're nearing the end of bike season — [but] I think it'll still cause a positive uptick in sales," he says.

The other side: Several shops are noticing that "sticker shock" is still holding plenty of residents back from buying — the bikes typically cost several thousand dollars — including many whom the program is intended to help most.

Christine Ford at Elevation Cycles says most of the voucher holders that she has seen are "unfortunately" carrying coupons for $400.

"I think it would make more sense for [the city] to have a rebate for [non-electric] bikes … because there's more bang for your buck" and less wear and tear, she adds.

Catch up quick: More than 3,200 people applied for the first batch of rebates, far exceeding anticipated demand and shutting out hundreds.

Voucher holders have 60 days to redeem them or they are forfeited.

What's next: The city is releasing new rebates each month through the end of the year, starting at 8am Monday.