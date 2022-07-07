Denver e-bikes: How to apply for a rebate
Bike shops across Denver are getting ready to roll ahead of Monday, when the city releases 2,000 additional rebates toward the purchase of electric bikes.
Why it matters: The limited number of rebates, funded by a sales tax hike which voters approved in 2020, are part of the city's efforts to address climate change and curb greenhouse gas pollution from cars.
- The vouchers are also intended to make pricey e-bikes more accessible, with even larger discounts offered to low-income residents.
- Income-qualified residents are eligible for up to $1,200. The standard rebate for all residents is $400.
State of play: Many bike shops participating in the e-bike rebate program are expecting surges in sales over the next few weeks, just like they did in April, when the program launched.
- Several are stocking up with new editions, as well as the models most popular in the first wave.
What they're saying: "We've gotten a ton of people asking when the program is opening back up," Sam Bagnall, general manager of Bikesource Rino, tells Axios Denver.
- "I don't know if it's going to be as big of a push this second round just because of the time of year — we're nearing the end of bike season — [but] I think it'll still cause a positive uptick in sales," he says.
The other side: Several shops are noticing that "sticker shock" is still holding plenty of residents back from buying — the bikes typically cost several thousand dollars — including many whom the program is intended to help most.
- Christine Ford at Elevation Cycles says most of the voucher holders that she has seen are "unfortunately" carrying coupons for $400.
- "I think it would make more sense for [the city] to have a rebate for [non-electric] bikes … because there's more bang for your buck" and less wear and tear, she adds.
Catch up quick: More than 3,200 people applied for the first batch of rebates, far exceeding anticipated demand and shutting out hundreds.
- Voucher holders have 60 days to redeem them or they are forfeited.
What's next: The city is releasing new rebates each month through the end of the year, starting at 8am Monday.
- Sign up for notifications before each round starts.
