Predicting Georgia's sports in 2024

Get ready for Georgia to create another historical year in sports. Why it matters: Where to begin? This spring, the United States Soccer Federation is expected to host a groundbreaking in Fayette County, which is going to be the site of the organization's new National Training Center. This comes two years before Atlanta will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Truist Park will host the MLB All-Star Game next year.

Jason Longshore is an Atlanta United commentator and host of the podcast "Soccer Down Here."

What he's saying: "I predict that the two Copa América games in Atlanta in June will be huge spectacles and set a high bar for expectations for the 2026 World Cup."

"I also predict that an Atlanta professional team will win a trophy in 2024."

D. Orlando Ledbetter is the Atlanta Falcons/NFL Pro Sports Writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He's appeared on ESPN's "Cold Pizza," "Quite Frankly with Stephen A. Smith," MSNBC, and "SportsCenter."

What he's saying: "In 2024, the Atlanta Braves will win the World Series."

"The Hawks and the Falcons will continue to flail away in the NBA and the NFL."

What we're watching: We hope the Braves will reclaim that World Series title this year. In 2021, they took the title for the first time in 26 years. But they lost against the Phillies in last year's NL East division series.