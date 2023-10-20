How kids become Phillies fans
When Philly parents ask themselves how to raise their kids right, there's only one correct answer: Make damn sure they love the Phillies.
- I had neglected to teach my kids how to become proper fans, but recently found out my day care provider is picking up the slack.
Why it matters: Sports are central to Philly's identity, passed down from generation to generation.
- It's why we have such a distinct home-field advantage in the postseason.
What's happening: A parent in my toddler's class brought in Phillies-themed cupcakes the day after we beat the Atlanta Braves in this year's NLDS.
- The class also sang a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" with the hometown insertion of, "Root, root, root for the Phillies!"
Reality check: While I'm a North Jersey transplant – six years and counting – I've accepted that my kids will inevitably grow up Philly sports fans.
- It's impossible not to be drawn into the collective energy and passion that Philly has for its teams.
Consider this: During last year's unexpected Phillies' postseason run, one Fishtown family welcomed their newborn daughter the same day of the Phillies' Game 3 NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- As fate would have it, they learned from their nurse that she was born exactly as Rhys Hoskins smacked a three-run homer, per the Inquirer.
Naturally, they named her Harper Reese Wright, seemingly a nod to the team's All-Star slugger, Bryce Harper.
Yes, but: Dad claims it was actually the name of a cute, kind little girl the family met at the airport.
- Keep telling yourself that, pops.
Plus: The first photo that Robert Wright posted of his newborn was her wearing a Bryce Harper onesie. Case closed.
Then there's the case of Liam, the son of Phillies' star Nick Castellanos who's become somewhat of a social media sensation among the adoring fan base that considers him the team's good luck charm.
The intrigue: Liam has watched his dad knock in his 200th career home run, he's made T-shirts to help local charities raise money, and he's even started passing along his baseball knowledge to his little brother Otto.
What they're saying: "I've kind of grown up at the stadium," Liam said, per Yahoo. "I started doing some stuff when I was just born."
The bottom line: Good ol' St. Nick. Raisin' 'em right!
