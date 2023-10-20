When Philly parents ask themselves how to raise their kids right, there's only one correct answer: Make damn sure they love the Phillies.

I had neglected to teach my kids how to become proper fans, but recently found out my day care provider is picking up the slack.

Why it matters: Sports are central to Philly's identity, passed down from generation to generation.

It's why we have such a distinct home-field advantage in the postseason.

What's happening: A parent in my toddler's class brought in Phillies-themed cupcakes the day after we beat the Atlanta Braves in this year's NLDS.

The class also sang a rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" with the hometown insertion of, "Root, root, root for the Phillies!"

Reality check: While I'm a North Jersey transplant – six years and counting – I've accepted that my kids will inevitably grow up Philly sports fans.

It's impossible not to be drawn into the collective energy and passion that Philly has for its teams.

Consider this: During last year's unexpected Phillies' postseason run, one Fishtown family welcomed their newborn daughter the same day of the Phillies' Game 3 NLDS matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

As fate would have it, they learned from their nurse that she was born exactly as Rhys Hoskins smacked a three-run homer, per the Inquirer.

Naturally, they named her Harper Reese Wright, seemingly a nod to the team's All-Star slugger, Bryce Harper.

Yes, but: Dad claims it was actually the name of a cute, kind little girl the family met at the airport.

Keep telling yourself that, pops.

Plus: The first photo that Robert Wright posted of his newborn was her wearing a Bryce Harper onesie. Case closed.

Then there's the case of Liam, the son of Phillies' star Nick Castellanos who's become somewhat of a social media sensation among the adoring fan base that considers him the team's good luck charm.

The intrigue: Liam has watched his dad knock in his 200th career home run, he's made T-shirts to help local charities raise money, and he's even started passing along his baseball knowledge to his little brother Otto.

What they're saying: "I've kind of grown up at the stadium," Liam said, per Yahoo. "I started doing some stuff when I was just born."

The bottom line: Good ol' St. Nick. Raisin' 'em right!