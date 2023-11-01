Atlanta United takes on Columbus Crew in MLS Cup playoffs
The first round of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is underway, with Atlanta United kicking off its series against Columbus Crew Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio, at 7:30pm.
Be smart: There are 18 teams in the Cup Playoffs, and each round is a best-of-three series.
- Game 2 will take place 7pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Atlanta. (Get your tickets here.)
- Game 3, if needed, will be at 7pm Sunday, Nov. 12 in Columbus.
Zoom out: Conference semifinals (four games) are Nov. 25–26 and finals (two games) are Dec. 2–3. The MLS Cup is slated for 4pm Saturday, Dec. 9.
Here's the rest of Round 1's schedule:
Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution
Game 2: 7pm Wednesday, Nov. 8 at New England
- Game 3 (if needed): 3pm Sunday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia
Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Game 2: 7:30pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at Vancouver
- Game 3: (if needed): 10pm Thursday, Nov. 9 at Los Angeles
Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
- Game 2: 9pm Monday, Nov. 6 at Salt Lake
- Game 3 (if needed): 4pm Saturday, Nov. 11 at Houston
FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls
- Game 2: 7pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at New York
- Game 3 (if needed): 2pm Saturday, Nov. 11: at Cincinnati
St. Louis City SC vs. winner of Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- Game 2: 5pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at TBD
- Game 3 (if needed): 6pm Saturday, Nov. 11 at St. Louis
Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC
- Game 2: 9pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Nashville
- Game 3 (if needed): 5pm Sunday, Nov. 12 at Orlando
Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas
- Game 2: 9pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at Dallas
- Game 3 (if needed): 10pm Nov. 10 at Seattle
What's next: All matches can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and some on FOX Sports networks.
