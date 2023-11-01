Atlanta United takes on Columbus Crew in MLS Cup playoffs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Thiago Almada No. 10 of Atlanta United controls the ball against Yerson Mosquera No. 15 of FC Cincinnati during the first half of a MLS soccer match on Oct. 21 in Cincinnati. Photo: Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The first round of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs is underway, with Atlanta United kicking off its series against Columbus Crew Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio, at 7:30pm.

Be smart: There are 18 teams in the Cup Playoffs, and each round is a best-of-three series.

Game 2 will take place 7pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Atlanta. (Get your tickets here.)

will take place 7pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Atlanta. (Get your tickets here.) Game 3, if needed, will be at 7pm Sunday, Nov. 12 in Columbus.

Zoom out: Conference semifinals (four games) are Nov. 25–26 and finals (two games) are Dec. 2–3. The MLS Cup is slated for 4pm Saturday, Dec. 9.

Here's the rest of Round 1's schedule:

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution

Game 2: 7pm Wednesday, Nov. 8 at New England

Game 3 (if needed): 3pm Sunday, Nov. 12 at Philadelphia

Los Angeles FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Game 2: 7:30pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at Vancouver

7:30pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at Vancouver Game 3: (if needed): 10pm Thursday, Nov. 9 at Los Angeles

Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Game 2: 9pm Monday, Nov. 6 at Salt Lake

9pm Monday, Nov. 6 at Salt Lake Game 3 (if needed): 4pm Saturday, Nov. 11 at Houston

FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

Game 2: 7pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at New York

7pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at New York Game 3 (if needed): 2pm Saturday, Nov. 11: at Cincinnati

St. Louis City SC vs. winner of Sporting Kansas City vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Game 2: 5pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at TBD

5pm Sunday, Nov. 5 at TBD Game 3 (if needed): 6pm Saturday, Nov. 11 at St. Louis

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

Game 2: 9pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Nashville

9pm Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Nashville Game 3 (if needed): 5pm Sunday, Nov. 12 at Orlando

Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

Game 2: 9pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at Dallas

9pm Saturday, Nov. 4 at Dallas Game 3 (if needed): 10pm Nov. 10 at Seattle

What's next: All matches can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and some on FOX Sports networks.