Kirby Smart among college football's highest earning coaches

UGA head football coach Kirby Smart signed a contract extension last year that takes him through the 2031 season and is making $10.7 million with $1.3 million in bonuses this year, according to the latest data from USA Today.

Driving the news: The only college football coaches earning more this season are Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million).

All three have won multiple national championships in the past decade.

The intrigue: University of Colorado head coach (and former two-sport Atlanta star) Deion Sanders, who came in at No. 32, has been the talk of college football this season since his Buffaloes upset Texas Christian in Week 1.

His team is on pace to leap over its preseason expected win total of 3.5 games. Its current record is 3-2.

Coach Prime's total pay before bonuses is $5.5 million and he's currently under a five-year contract with a base salary of $500,000 annually, according to Business of College Sports.

Of note: Georgia Tech's Brent Key ranks 60th with a salary of $2.8 million.

What's next: The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Kentucky (20) at 7pm at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.