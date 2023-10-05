Kirby Smart among college football's highest earning coaches
UGA head football coach Kirby Smart signed a contract extension last year that takes him through the 2031 season and is making $10.7 million with $1.3 million in bonuses this year, according to the latest data from USA Today.
Driving the news: The only college football coaches earning more this season are Alabama's Nick Saban ($11.4 million) and Clemson's Dabo Swinney ($10.9 million).
- All three have won multiple national championships in the past decade.
The intrigue: University of Colorado head coach (and former two-sport Atlanta star) Deion Sanders, who came in at No. 32, has been the talk of college football this season since his Buffaloes upset Texas Christian in Week 1.
- His team is on pace to leap over its preseason expected win total of 3.5 games. Its current record is 3-2.
- Coach Prime's total pay before bonuses is $5.5 million and he's currently under a five-year contract with a base salary of $500,000 annually, according to Business of College Sports.
Of note: Georgia Tech's Brent Key ranks 60th with a salary of $2.8 million.
What's next: The No. 1 Bulldogs take on Kentucky (20) at 7pm at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday.
