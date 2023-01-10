Stetson Bennett celebrates after a touchdown pass late at the College Football Playoff National Championship game. Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Well, that was exciting.

Driving the news: For those who turned it off and went to bed, Georgia defeated — and we mean really defeated — TCU 65 to 7 Monday night to claim the school's second-straight national championship.

Why it matters: On a list of things Georgians would like to be ranked No. 1 in, college football has to be near the top. These Bulldogs are a championship program now, not just one winning team.

Georgia's the first team to win back-to-back national championships since nemesis Alabama won in 2011 and 2012.

It is Georgia's fourth overall title; only seven schools have more.

What happened: Minutes before the game, sideline reporter Holly Rowe asked Georgia coach Kirby Smart what he needed to see from his team.

"Aggression," Smart said flatly, in a Very Football Coach way. Rowe asked if that was all, and Smart went on: "That's what we want to do. We're going hunting tonight."

Hunting: Georgia scored on every possession in the first half to jump to a 38-7 halftime lead, and it only got better after that.

The big picture: The championship was an unofficial holiday for many folks around the state.

On Monday, the first day of the legislative session, state lawmakers made quick work of swearing in freshmen reps and senators so they could be in a position to watch the game.

The Georgia Department of Public Health canceled its January meeting scheduled for Tuesday because of the game, ending its announcement with “Go Dawgs!”

UGA fans pinched pennies all year to afford tickets (and the last-minute airfare). Or they packed four in a minivan and drove the nearly 2,300 miles.

Other superlatives:

Best headgear: Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones Best exit: Quarterback and MVP Stetson Bennett leaving the field to a standing ovation.

Quarterback and MVP Stetson Bennett leaving the field to a standing ovation. Most dedicated: The AJC’s Greg Bluestein, who, after being treated for a kidney stone, still managed to make the game.

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein, who, after being treated for a kidney stone, still managed to make the game. Best duck: Sideline photographers who (for the most part) avoided Kenny McIntosh

What we're watching: Which of these players is going to run for Senate in 40 years?