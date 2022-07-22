Georgia's Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year, $112.5 million deal that makes him the highest-paid coach in college football, ESPN reports.

The backdrop: Smart's historic deal — which has an average annual value of $11.25 million — comes on the heels of his peers signing their own enormous contracts.

Last winter: Michigan State gave Mel Tucker a 10-year, $95 million extension in November. The next month, LSU lured Brian Kelly with the same deal and USC lured Lincoln Riley with even more money.

Last summer: Alabama's Nick Saban signed an extension that will pay him an average of $10.6 million through 2028, and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher signed one that will pay him $90 million over 10 years.

The bottom line: On Tuesday, Smart said he doesn't think college football players should make $10,000 a month. He will now make over $930,000 a month.