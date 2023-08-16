The Georgia players emerging in the Trump indictment

Former Georgia election worker Wandrea ArShaye "Shaye" Moss, foreground, is seen along with her mother Ruby Freeman in a red dress. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

We're hearing a lot about the 18 co-defendants who, alongside former President Trump, have been charged with conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

But there are others whose names have made headlines after becoming ensnared in what the indictment describes as a "criminal enterprise."

Ruby Freeman: A former Fulton County elections worker, Freeman (along with her daughter Shaye Moss) were dragged into the case when then-Trump lawyer and co-defendant Rudy Giuliani released a video claiming the women were colluding to commit voter fraud.

Both women, who are Black, became the target of threats and hateful messages, many of which were racist, Moss told the Jan. 6 select committee.

She is mentioned throughout the indictment as being a target of the co-defendants' harassment and being coerced "to falsely confess to election crimes that she did not commit."

Judge Scott McAfee: The newest judge for Fulton County Superior Court, McAfee was assigned to oversee the expansive case. He was appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill a vacancy left by former Judge Christopher Brasher.

Before that, McAfee led the state Office of Inspector General.

He graduated from Emory University where he majored in music and earned his law degree from the University of Georgia. He previously worked for Georgia Supreme Court justices David Nahmias and Keith Blackwell.

Geoff Duncan: Georgia's former lieutenant governor, who was among the first Republicans to publicly criticize Trump's false assertions that the election was stolen, was one of several witnesses who testified before the grand jury. Before he was elected in 2018, Duncan served for two terms in the state House of Representatives.

After deciding not to seek re-election as lieutenant governor, Duncan went on to found the GOP 2.0, an advocacy organization that bills itself as bringing "a fresh and reasoned approach to creating Republican majorities."

George Chidi: This longtime Atlanta journalist has been at the forefront of covering some of the city's most important news stories, but when he stumbled upon a Dec. 2020 meeting of alleged fake electors at the State Capitol, the DeKalb County resident became part of this long-running story.

Chidi, who was subpoenaed, but never testified, runs The Atlanta Objective substack. He's also written for the AJC, The Guardian and The Intercept.

Brad Raffensperger: Georgia's secretary of state was introduced to the world in that infamous Jan. 2021 phone call where Trump said, "I just want to find 11,780 votes." Raffensperger, who also has publicly refuted Trump's stolen election falsehoods, was elected to a second term in November.