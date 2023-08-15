Atlanta residents and people across the country spent Monday hovered over their phones and computers, anxiously waiting to hear if a Fulton County grand jury would indict former President Donald Trump and his associates on charges related to their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Driving the news: Grand jury proceedings moved quicker than anticipated, with the courthouse staying open well beyond normal operating hours on Monday in order to deliver the indictments before the day was over — and without hearing from all of the witnesses who were subpoenaed to testify.

The documents were presented to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney around 9pm and handed off to the court clerk to be uploaded into the system for public consumption.

Around 11pm, the indictment appeared online.

Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan appeared before the grand jury yesterday, despite being originally scheduled to testify today, the AJC reports.

Duncan told reporters following his testimony that the investigation should serve as a "pivot point" for Republicans in the state. The former president warned Duncan, who has been openly critical of Trump's false election claims, not to testify.

Former state representative Bee Nguyen, former state senator Jen Jordan and Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Secretary of State's Office, all appeared in court yesterday.

Quick take: The anticipation of a decision reverberated across the city when a document spelling out potential charges against Trump appeared briefly on the Fulton County clerk of courts' website.

That led some journalists to proclaim that Trump had been charged, but the document was quickly removed from the website.

The intrigue: Trump's possible trial could likely be televised in Georgia, as state law requires proceedings be filmed with the approval of a judge, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.