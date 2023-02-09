Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples in Atlanta has been steadily rising over the last few years, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, Axios' Kavya Beheraj and Alex Fitzpatrick report.

By the numbers: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Why it matters: As Atlantans gear up for Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs - Philadelphia Eagles matchup, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

In Atlanta, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 13% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 6%, while non-alcoholic drinks rose 19%.

The cost of foods falling under all four categories has mostly been rising since 2019, though the cost of "meat, fish and eggs" rose more slowly in 2022 than it did in 2021.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 nationally as of early January, down from $3.38 per pound during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

Wings were outrageously expensive last year, but prices are coming back down thanks to increased supply, per Money.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still probably far cheaper than actually going to the game.

Here's a look at average NFL ticket prices across the country: