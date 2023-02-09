Super Bowl parties are getting more expensive

Data: BLS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The cost of many Super Bowl party staples has been steadily rising over the last few years, per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Why it matters: As Americans gear up for Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, their bank accounts are about to get sacked.

Details: We zoomed in on a handful of food categories commonly found at Super Bowl parties, such as meat and alcohol.

By the numbers: Nationally, the price of food items falling under the "meat, fish and eggs" and "fruits and veggies" categories were both up 8% year-over-year as of December 2022.

Alcoholic drinks were up 6%, while non-alcoholic drinks rose 13%.

The cost of foods falling under all four categories has mostly been rising since 2019, though the cost of "meat, fish and eggs" rose more slowly in 2022 than in 2021.

Yes, but: Wingheads can breathe a sigh of relief.

The price of whole chicken wings was $2.65 per pound as of early January, down from $3.38 during last year's Super Bowl, per U.S. Department of Agriculture data.

While wings were outrageously expensive last year, prices are falling thanks to increased supply, per Money.

The big picture: This is another, more focused way to look at the broader grocery price inflation crisis — which, as Axios has previously reported, has left some families struggling to put enough food on the table.

Broadly speaking, inflation has been highest in Miami, Phoenix and Seattle, while less severe in Detroit, St. Louis and Chicago, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

"Living through high inflation can change how you see the world, the way you think about your career, homebuying and saving — akin to living through an economic downturn," Axios' Emily Peck recently wrote.

Of note: Throwing a Super Bowl party is still far cheaper than actually going to the game.