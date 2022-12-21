2022 was the year inflation changed everything

This was the year rising prices changed everything — from moods to markets.

Why it matters: To understand what happened to the economy, and personal finances, look no further than the Federal Reserve's rate-hike response to the rapidly rising Consumer Price Index.

CPI peaked at 9% year over year during the summer — the highest since 1981 — and is now 7.7%.

The big picture: The Fed's aggressive rate hikes — meant to cool the economy, and thus, consumer spending — rippled through the markets and upended the way investing has worked since the financial crisis.

Rock-bottom rates since 2008 had driven investors to take bigger and bigger risks — pushing stocks to record highs.

Raising rates, on the other hand, was like turning the lights on at the bar at 4am. Investors looked around and thought: This all looks terrible, time to go home.

And everyday Americans, most of whom have never experienced high inflation, lived through something that felt eerily destabilizing just as they were emerging from the COVID crisis.

The impact: Stealing the title from one of the year's big movies, rate hikes hit everything everywhere all at once.

Real estate: In December 2021, the rate on the 30-year mortgage was at 3% — now it's more than 6%. The pandemic housing boom is a bust, companies in the sector laid off employees, and it's not clear that home prices are anywhere near the bottom.

The S&P 500 is down more than 20% for the year, as the higher-rate environment changed the investor calculus.

Bonds: Typically when stocks are down, investors turn to bonds. Not this year — with rates on newly issued bonds moving higher, investors dumped older bonds. Depending on how you measure it, this sell-off led to perhaps "the worst year ever" or, at least "in decades."

Crypto: Some touted it as a hedge against inflation. But as inflation rose and the Fed started tightening, crypto sold off just like any other risk asset, setting off a domino effect of failed crypto companies.

Zoom out: All of this had real-world implications for Americans, who've been rocked by higher energy and food prices along with their shrinking wealth.

Consumers are blowing through their pandemic savings accounts, and credit card balances are creeping back up.

The national vibe has soured — despite low unemployment rates. Having a job is great, but when inflation eats away at your salary, it's less fun.

The bottom line: Experiencing a period of rising prices firsthand is different from knowing theoretically about inflation, said Ulrike Malmendier, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley.