Demonstrators protest the death of environmental activist Tortuguita on Saturday in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Gov. Brian Kemp authorized the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard during a 15-day state of emergency.

State of play: The declaration went into effect Thursday afternoon. It comes after a weekend protest in Downtown over the shooting death of an activist at Atlanta's proposed police and fire academy turned destructive, with protesters breaking windows and setting fire to a police cruiser.

Six people were arrested.

Catch up quick: The year-plus opposition to the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center escalated after Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, who was known as "Tortuguita," was shot and killed January 18 by a Georgia State Trooper during a "clearing operation" at the site.

State law enforcement says the trooper, who is still recovering, was returning fire at the activist who was occupying the forest they've dubbed "Cop City."

What's happening: Under the emergency declaration, the governor can empower the National Guard to "subdue riot and unlawful assembly" and arrest and apprehend people when called to active duty.

Of note: Though Kemp’s order only references this past Saturday's protest, it comes shortly after five Memphis Police Department officers involved with the arrest of Tyre Nichols were charged with murder.

Nichols died of his injuries days after the forceful traffic stop.

On Thursday, the Shelby County district attorney announced he would release footage of the arrest on Friday at 6pm.

Details: The declaration expires just before midnight on Feb. 9.