State troopers on Key Road. Georgia state troopers helping conduct a “clearing operation” at the site of Atlanta’s planned public safety training center exchanged gunfire with a protester Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023 leaving the protester dead and one trooper wounded, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One protester is dead and a Georgia state trooper is recovering after a shooting near the future site of Atlanta's controversial public safety training complex Wednesday morning.

The latest: Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said the trooper, who has not been identified, was shot in the abdomen area. He underwent surgery and is hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the name of the protester who was killed.

Why it matters: Wednesday's events are another example of escalating tensions between cops and activists who have built encampments and tree houses in the wooded area to block the $90 million complex.

The shooting occurred a month after the GBI charged five activists with domestic terrorism following a clash with officers trying to remove barricades that were erected to block access to the property dubbed 'Cop City' by opponents.

What they're saying: Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Mike Register said the shooting occurred while local and state law enforcement officials began a clearing operation to remove the protestors "illegally occupying the property."

During the operation, an individual "confronted law enforcement" and shot the trooper, Register said. Officers returned fire and fatally shot the protester.

The alleged shooter has not been publicly identified, and the GBI is investigating the incident, Register said.

Of note: Register told reporters during a second press conference that four other people were detained and charges could be forthcoming.

The other side: According to a statement released by the Atlanta Community Press Collective, which supports the resistance effort, dozens of heavily armed officers entered the forest "with guns drawn and heavy machinery poised to continue forest destruction.”

"Police killed a forest defender for loving this earth, for taking a stand against the ongoing destruction of the planet and its people," the statement said.

A candlelight vigil for the activist is planned for Wednesday night in Little Five Points.

Yes, and: Kamau Franklin, founder of Community Movement Builders, which also opposes the project, said the organization is "heartbroken that this type of violence is used against protestors."

"Having SWAT teams clearing protestors with the Georgia state police seems like a recipe for the disaster that has happened," he said.

Editor's note: Cox Enterprises President and CEO Alex Taylor, a former chair of the Atlanta Committee for Progress, led a campaign to raise private funds for the project. Cox owns Axios.