What we know: The Jeffrey Epstein indictment

The unsealed Jeffrey Epstein indictment is public, with pages of documents alleging the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage girls in Florida and New York.
What's new: The latest allegations date to the early 2000s, with 3 unnamed victims cited in the case.
- Epstein is accused of paying underage girls hundreds of dollars to partake in sexual acts during massage sessions, in addition to asking them to recruit others for his use.
- Investigators also claim they've seized a series of nude photos depicting underage girls from Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, according to the New York Times.
- Epstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges, per the New York Post.
Why it matters: Epstein's alleged sexual misconduct with minors has been in the public eye for some time, but he'd benefited from a 2008 plea deal that involved then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, now President Trump's Secretary of Labor.
- In November 2018, the Miami Herald published a scathing report dissecting the deal. A judge later ruled that prosecutors had broken the law in reaching the previous plea.
- This time around, such a plea deal is virtually off the table, giving his accusers a new shot at justice.
Epstein had once walked among a high-profile crowd until the 2008 caused his status to plummet, removing him from social circles that had once included President Trump and former President Bill Clinton.
- In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump said he enjoyed Epstein's company, stating, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”
Between the lines: "For all his infamy, there are scant details of how [Epstein] made his money," Bloomberg writes.
- "While he’s frequently been called a billionaire, his net worth is hard to ascertain. He ran a money management firm catering to the ultra-rich, ... but its assets were never made public and few on Wall Street have dealt with him as a financier or money manager."
What's next: Prosecutors made an appeal Monday for any more of Epstein's victims to come forward.
- “They deserve their day in court and we are proud to stand up for them by bringing this indictment."
- "Mr. Epstein 'is not reformed, he is not chastened, he is not repentant,' prosecutors wrote to the judge, arguing against bail." [NYT]
