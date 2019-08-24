Prosecutors in France move to investigate Jeffrey Epstein

Prosecutors in France are opening a preliminary investigation into deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, "in connection with possible offenses such as rape, the sexual assault of minors and criminal conspiracy," the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The criminal case against Epstein technically ended with his death. But as American prosecutors refocus their attention on possible accomplices in Epstein's sex-trafficking ring and some accusers plan to file new suits, FBI and international investigations are gaining traction and the scope of the case continues to expand.