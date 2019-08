Attorney General William Barr asked the Justice Department's inspector general on Saturday to investigate alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's death, as the FBI conducts an investigation of its own.

What's happening: Law enforcement officials said Epstein, 66, hanged himself and was found in a jail cell Saturday morning at roughly 7:30 am. Previously, on July 23, "Epstein was found passed out in his jail cell with marks on his neck," per the New York Times.