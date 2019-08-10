Jeffrey Epstein dead in apparent suicide

As of Saturday, it was unclear whether Epstein was under suicide watch following the July incident, per the NYT.

it was unclear whether Epstein was under suicide watch following the July incident, per the NYT. Epstein's first court appearance was July 31, where a federal judge set a tentative trial date for his sex-trafficking case for mid-2020.

"I am angry Jeffrey Epstein won't have to face his survivors of his abuse in court. We have to live with the scars of his actions for the rest of our lives, while he will never face the consequences of the crimes he committed, the pain and the trauma he caused so many people. Epstein is gone, but justice must still be served. I hope the authorities will pursue and prosecute his accomplices and enablers, and ensure redress for his victims."

— Jennifer Araoz, one of Epstein's accusers, who said she was sexually assaulted by him in 2002, when she was 15.

Background: Epstein was accused of sex trafficking minors, witness tampering and paying underage girls hundreds of dollars to engage in sexual acts. He also allegedly asked them to recruit others for his use.

A collection of previously sealed legal documents was released on Friday by a federal appeals court, publicly divulging new details on how Epstein and his associates allegedly recruited women and girls, including from a Florida high school.

was released on Friday by a federal appeals court, publicly divulging new details on how Epstein and his associates allegedly recruited women and girls, including from a Florida high school. Epstein avoided federal criminal charges in 2008, after taking a plea deal that involved then-U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta. Acosta was confirmed as Labor Secretary in the Trump administration. He has since resigned.

Editor's note: This story corrects that it was unclear whether Epstein was on suicide watch at the time of his death.

