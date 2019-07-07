Jeffrey Epstein arrested on sex trafficking charges: Reports

Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier and registered sex offender long accused of molesting minors, has been charged by federal prosecutors in New York with sex trafficking, several media outlets report, citing law enforcement sources.

The big picture: The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan brought the charges against Epstein, according to the New York Times. Police alleged in a previous court case that he paid underage girls to perform sexual acts on him in Florida. After reaching a plea deal, he was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a girl who was aged 16 when the offenses began.