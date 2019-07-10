New Jeffrey Epstein accuser comes forward with rape allegation

Details: The federal indictment unsealed this week against Epstein, 66, mentions 3 anonymous victims but none of them is Araoz.

She never reported the assault, but told her mother and her old boyfriend around the same time in 2008.

2 close friends were told about 10 and 6 years ago, respectively. NBC confirmed the accounts from all 4 people.

When Araoz was 14, she said she was recruited outside her performing arts high school in New York to give massages to a wealthy financier nearby.

She visited Epstein's mansion several times with the woman who had recruited her, where she would give Epstein massages, and he would masturbate. She was paid $300 each visit.

The time she showed up alone was the time she was assaulted. She never returned afterward even though Epstein's people continued to reach out for more than a year later.

"I kind of hated myself for it. I was like, 'I'm stupid, I should have known better. I'm a bad kid," she told NBC's Savannah Guthrie.

