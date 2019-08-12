Attorney General William Barr said at a conference Monday that he is concerned about "serious irregularities" at the Manhattan federal jail where Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide this weekend.

Catch up quick: Epstein, a multimillionaire financier with a web of connections to the world's elite, was awaiting trial for charges of sexual abuse and sex-trafficking of underage girls. The Justice Department's inspector general and the FBI have both launched investigations into Epstein's death. Epstein had been placed on suicide watch after being found unconscious in his cell two weeks ago, but was reportedly taken off at the end of July.