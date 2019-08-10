Jeffrey Epstein's accusers respond to his death

Registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died on Saturday in an apparent suicide, a day after unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation lawsuit detailed what Epstein’s accusers describe as his sex-trafficking operation, and a month after being charged with sex trafficking underage girls.

What's next: The criminal case against Epstein ends with his death, but accusers' lawyers are still seeking justice for their clients. One lawyer for Epstein's accusers, civil rights attorney Lisa Bloom, called for the administrators of Epstein’s estate to "freeze all his assets and hold them for his victims who are filing civil cases" on Saturday.