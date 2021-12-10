Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Vote on anti-Islamophobia bill not enough for Boebert critics

Rep. Jimmy Gomez. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some House progressives are doubling down in their demand for Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) to face some form of retribution for her anti-Muslim rhetoric, as House leaders prepare to hold a vote on a different bill to combat Islamophobia.

Why it matters: Boebert's committee assignments hang in the balance as progressives push a resolution to oust her from her panels — legislation that's triggered tap-dancing by Democratic leaders. They're concerned ousting Boebert will only encourage similar Republican action.

  • Asked about the bill on Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “I don’t feel like talking about what the Republicans aren’t doing, or are doing about the disgraceful, unacceptable behavior of their members.”
  • Pelosi denied leadership is using the Islamophobia bill as a substitute to address the Boebert controversy, telling Axios on Thursday, “It’s not; it’s about addressing Islamophobia in our country.”
  • She declined to take a position on the Boebert bill, saying, “I’m not answering that question to you. You will know when I make my announcement.”

Driving the news: Boebert is under fire for telling a story in which she suggested Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Muslim of Somali descent, is a terrorist threat.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Thursday the House would vote next week on Omar's bill to create a special envoy to combat Islamophobia, pending action from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

  • The timing is conspicuous, coming amid the House's renewed focus on Islamophobia: the bill was introduced in October but no action has since been taken on it.
  • "The timing may be ideal in that sense, when you see a member of the House of Representatives engaging in Islamophobia themselves," Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.), the chief deputy majority whip, told Axios.
  • Kildee said removing Boebert from her committees "should be on the table," but noted that many Republicans have made equally inflammatory comments.
  • "The reality is they wear that punishment as a badge of courage and raise money off of it," he said.

What they're saying: "Of course we all are against Islamophobia, but it was specifically spewed by Rep. Lauren Boebert, and she has to be held accountable," Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), a co-sponsor of the bill to strip Boebert's committee assignments, told Axios.

  • "It doesn't go as far as I would like," Gomez said of using the Islamophobia bill.
  • Gomez floated several compromise actions against Boebert, including having her "go on the floor and apologize in a sincere way" or stripping her committee assignments for "maybe a few months" rather than the whole year.
  • Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) said he's "happy [Omar's bill] is moving," but added, "Is that enough in terms of holding Boebert accountable? I'd say no. ... She literally called another member of Congress a terrorist."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), another co-sponsor, said she'll "always support a bill around Islamophobia but I don't know that that's going to satisfy the issue of accountability, which I think is really important."

  • Jayapal suggested merging the Islamophobia bill with the Boebert measure as a way to fast-track the latter bill.
  • "I don't think we should keep delaying action on Boebert," said Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Go deeper

John Frank, author of Denver
Dec 8, 2021 - Axios Denver

9News' Kyle Clark raises an uncomfortable truth in the Colorado media

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

9News anchor Kyle Clark is admitting an uncomfortable truth — and challenging local news outlets to find a solution.

The intrigue: In a commentary for his prime time "Next" show, Clark acknowledged that his NBC-affiliated TV station covers U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Rifle) differently than any other elected official in Colorado.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Noah Garfinkel
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Nancy Pelosi say she will "never forgive" Trump for insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday told reporters she would "never forgive" former President Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Nearly a year later after the deadly riots, there has been an uptick in violent threats against elected officials and the inspector general for the U.S. Capitol Police said this week more needs to be done to keep the complex safe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
Dec 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Women politicians are under siege

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Stefani Reynolds, and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Women in Congress feel besieged and singled-out amid surging threats against lawmakers at all levels, with some frustrated more hasn't been done to halt the trend.

Why it matters: As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation. Collectively, it's discouraged women from running for office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow