Progressives to file resolution to strip Boebert's committee seats

Rep. Lauren Boebert walking through the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House progressives are planning to introduce a resolution on Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The move, which was first reported by the Washington Post, comes as progressives — anxious to see the right-wing firebrand face retribution for her recent comments — have grown frustrated by Democratic leadership's inaction on the issue.

The backdrop: Dozens of House progressives have publicly called for Boebert to lose her committee seats over anti-Muslim comments towards Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

  • In addition to frequently branding Omar and her allies the "Jihad Squad," Boebert recently suggested she is a terrorist threat.
  • Omar last week attempted to highlight how that rhetoric has fueled violence by playing a profanity-laced death threat she received from an unidentified caller.

Details: The bill is being led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and a "growing list" of co-sponsors — including Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Chuy García (D-Ill.), Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the aide says.

  • Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who co-chairs the LGBT Equality Caucus and signed onto a joint statement last week calling for Boebert to be removed from her committees, told Axios he has signed onto the legislation as well.

The bottom line: While progressives hope to force the issue with the resolution, the question of whether it even gets a vote, much less passes, ultimately comes down to leadership.

  • Democratic leaders have been cautious not to stake out a firm position even as they have left the door open to sanctioning Boebert and engaged in ongoing discussions with Omar.
  • House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Axios on Tuesday night he has "no idea" if the House will end up taking action against Boebert.

Go deeper

Sophia CaiAndrew Solender
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Women politicians are under siege

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Kevin Dietsch, Stefani Reynolds, and Alex Wong/Getty Images

Women in Congress feel besieged and singled-out amid surging threats against lawmakers at all levels, with some frustrated more hasn't been done to halt the trend.

Why it matters: As record numbers of American women are being elected to public office, their growing political power is being met with death and rape threats, sexist and racist abuse and online disinformation. Collectively, it's discouraged women from running for office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Roger Stone won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone speaking in front of the Supreme Court on Jan. 5 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone won't cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and will invoke the Fifth Amendment right not to testify, his attorney said Tuesday evening.

Why it matters: The announcement, first reported by ABC News, came hours after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he wouldn't cooperate with the probe.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional leaders clinch support for crucial defense bill, debt limit votes

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer passes waiting reporters on Tuesday. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Congress has found a shortcut to pass its annual defense funding bill and raise the debt limit.

Driving the news: The House voted Tuesday night on two major bills — one creating a one-time, fast-track process for the Senate to raise the debt ceiling with just 51 votes, and another passing its annual defense bill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow