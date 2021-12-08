Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Rep. Lauren Boebert walking through the Senate side of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
House progressives are planning to introduce a resolution on Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the matter.
Why it matters: The move, which was first reported by the Washington Post, comes as progressives — anxious to see the right-wing firebrand face retribution for her recent comments — have grown frustrated by Democratic leadership's inaction on the issue.
The backdrop: Dozens of House progressives have publicly called for Boebert to lose her committee seats over anti-Muslim comments towards Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
- In addition to frequently branding Omar and her allies the "Jihad Squad," Boebert recently suggested she is a terrorist threat.
- Omar last week attempted to highlight how that rhetoric has fueled violence by playing a profanity-laced death threat she received from an unidentified caller.
Details: The bill is being led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and a "growing list" of co-sponsors — including Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Chuy García (D-Ill.), Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the aide says.
- Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who co-chairs the LGBT Equality Caucus and signed onto a joint statement last week calling for Boebert to be removed from her committees, told Axios he has signed onto the legislation as well.
The bottom line: While progressives hope to force the issue with the resolution, the question of whether it even gets a vote, much less passes, ultimately comes down to leadership.
- Democratic leaders have been cautious not to stake out a firm position even as they have left the door open to sanctioning Boebert and engaged in ongoing discussions with Omar.
- House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told Axios on Tuesday night he has "no idea" if the House will end up taking action against Boebert.