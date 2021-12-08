House progressives are planning to introduce a resolution on Wednesday to strip Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) of her committee assignments, according to a Democratic aide familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: The move, which was first reported by the Washington Post, comes as progressives — anxious to see the right-wing firebrand face retribution for her recent comments — have grown frustrated by Democratic leadership's inaction on the issue.

The backdrop: Dozens of House progressives have publicly called for Boebert to lose her committee seats over anti-Muslim comments towards Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

In addition to frequently branding Omar and her allies the "Jihad Squad," Boebert recently suggested she is a terrorist threat.

Omar last week attempted to highlight how that rhetoric has fueled violence by playing a profanity-laced death threat she received from an unidentified caller.

Details: The bill is being led by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and a "growing list" of co-sponsors — including Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Judy Chu (D-Calif.), Chuy García (D-Ill.), Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.), Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), the aide says.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who co-chairs the LGBT Equality Caucus and signed onto a joint statement last week calling for Boebert to be removed from her committees, told Axios he has signed onto the legislation as well.

The bottom line: While progressives hope to force the issue with the resolution, the question of whether it even gets a vote, much less passes, ultimately comes down to leadership.