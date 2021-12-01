Sign up for our daily briefing

Omar releases profanity-laced voicemail

Rep. Ilhan Omar is seen playing a threatening voicemail on Tuesday night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The political back-and-forth between Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) took a jarring turn Tuesday night, when Omar played a tape of a death threat she said she received after Boebert made anti-Muslim comments about her.

Driving the news: Omar alternately quavered and wore a stern expression as she stood in a House television galley, held a tape recorder and played a voicemail in which an unnamed caller called her a "Sand [n-word] bitch" and a "f-cking traitor."

Why it matters: House Democratic leadership had already been considering taking action against Boebert for her "harmful and dangerous" comments against Omar. It comes as Congress navigates new levels of hateful, racist and gendered rhetoric against lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

  • House Democrats met Tuesday night to discuss a resolution condemning Islamaphobia but did not reach an agreement, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.
  • Omar told reporters during her news conference that Boebert's comments "cannot go without punishment," adding that "if and when the Republican conference fails to do so, it is going to be our job to do that.”

What they're saying:

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who, like Boebert, often uses the term “Jihad Squad” to brand Omar and her fellow members of The Squad, said she doesn’t watch Omar’s press conferences and refused to listen to a recording of the voicemail.
  • “I receive death threats because of your bullsh-t, so don’t throw that at me,” Greene told reporters 0n the Capitol steps Tuesday night. She told an aide she was being “accosted by ridiculous media trying to blame death threats on [me].”
  • Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) was censured and booted from committees earlier this month after tweeting an anime video depicting violence against President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), another member of the Democratic progressive Squad.
  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who voted to strip the committee assignments of Greene and Gosar, told Axios he would “consider” a similar measure for Boebert.
  • Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) said, “I do think we should be professionals. Let’s treat each other with respect."
  • Alluding to an earlier exchange between Greene and a fellow Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Bacon added that "calling someone ‘trash’ is wrong, too. I just think it’s beneath us.”

The backdrop: Following the weekend release of Boebert's jabs at Omar, the two had a phone call on Monday that devolved into them demanding public apologies from one another.

  • Omar eventually hung up, according to accounts from both lawmakers.
  • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that call was not sanctioned by Democratic leadership, but that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had earlier proposed such a call on the premise Boebert wanted to apologize.

Andrew Solender
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top House Democrats weigh action against GOP Rep. Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Tuesday said House leadership is considering whether to take action against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her "harmful and dangerous" comments implying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a terrorist threat.

Why it matters: House Democrats have increasingly taken it upon themselves to dole out discipline to GOP members for inflammatory rhetoric this year, which Republicans warn will fundamentally alter how Congress conducts its internal affairs.

Yacob Reyes
Nov 29, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omar says Boebert "doubled down" on anti-Muslim rhetoric in call

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."

Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."

Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
Nov 30, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Right-wingers making McCarthy sweat for future Speaker post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stands with his Republican colleagues outside the House on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Right-wing elements in the Republican Party are complicating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to become the next speaker of the House should the GOP take back the majority in 2022.

Why it matters: While McCarthy has worked carefully to build trust among the conservatives who tanked his chances at clinching the speakership in 2015, they're still circling ahead of the next Speaker vote in January 2023.

