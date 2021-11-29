Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."

Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."

Omar called the incident "fabricated" and said Boebert "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments" during the call.

Boebert on Friday apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended" but released a video Monday after the call saying she would "continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists.

"Ilhan can't say the same, and our country is worse off for it," she continued.

Democratic leadership condemned Boebert's remarks, saying that her comments "are both deeply offensive and concerning."

Omar also criticized the Republican party for not holding members accountable for "repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment," adding that the party has "mainstreamed bigotry and hatred."

What they're saying: "I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology," Omar said in an emailed statement.