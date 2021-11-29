Sign up for our daily briefing

Omar says Boebert "doubled down" on anti-Muslim rhetoric in call

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."

Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."

  • Omar called the incident "fabricated" and said Boebert "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments" during the call.

Boebert on Friday apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended" but released a video Monday after the call saying she would "continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists.

  • "Ilhan can't say the same, and our country is worse off for it," she continued.

Democratic leadership condemned Boebert's remarks, saying that her comments "are both deeply offensive and concerning."

  • Omar also criticized the Republican party for not holding members accountable for "repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment," adding that the party has "mainstreamed bigotry and hatred."

What they're saying: "I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology," Omar said in an emailed statement.

  • "Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments," she added. "She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call."
  • "I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when"that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate."

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
Nov 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Rep. Boebert apologizes for anti-Muslim comments directed at Rep. Omar

Rep. Lauren Boebert listens during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) apologized Friday for suggesting in a video that emerged this week that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Omar responded to the video when it first emerged, writing on Twitter: "Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation."

Shawna Chen
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Federal court blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

President Biden delivers remarks on the Omicron COVID-19 variant following a meeting with his COVID-19 response team. Photo: Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

A federal court in Missouri has blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers at federally-funded facilities in 10 states.

Why it matters: Monday's decision is the first victory for opponents of the rule, which requires health care workers to get vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022. The case is one of four lawsuits challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) rule and argues that the mandate will exacerbate staffing shortages.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
43 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter's next act

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is exiting the company he helped build at a time when its future has never been so uncertain.

Why it matters: The person who controls Twitter controls the de facto public square — with implications for politics, media and free speech.

