Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."
Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."
- Omar called the incident "fabricated" and said Boebert "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments" during the call.
Boebert on Friday apologized to "anyone in the Muslim community I offended" but released a video Monday after the call saying she would "continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists.
- "Ilhan can't say the same, and our country is worse off for it," she continued.
Democratic leadership condemned Boebert's remarks, saying that her comments "are both deeply offensive and concerning."
- Omar also criticized the Republican party for not holding members accountable for "repeated instances of anti-Muslim hate and harassment," adding that the party has "mainstreamed bigotry and hatred."
What they're saying: "I graciously accepted a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hope of receiving a direct apology," Omar said in an emailed statement.
- "Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments," she added. "She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call."
- "I believe in engaging with those we disagree with respectfully, but not when"that disagreement is rooted in outright bigotry and hate."