Top House Democrats weigh action against GOP Rep. Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Tuesday said House leadership is considering whether to take action against Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her "harmful and dangerous" comments implying Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is a terrorist threat.

Why it matters: House Democrats have increasingly taken it upon themselves to dole out discipline to GOP members for inflammatory rhetoric this year, which Republicans warn will fundamentally alter how Congress conducts its internal affairs.

  • The House voted in February to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over a slew of offensive comments. That resolution was supported by all Democrats and 11 Republicans.
  • Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) was censured and booted from committees earlier this month after tweeting an anime video depicting violence against President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), with only two Republicans joining Democrats on that vote.

What they’re saying: “We’re considering what action ought to be taken,” Hoyer told reporters during a call on Tuesday when asked whether similar action is on the table for Boebert, though he said there had not been “significant discussion” about it over the weekend.

  • Hoyer called Boebert’s comments — in which she claims she confronted Omar at the Capitol and suggested the Minnesota representative could be a suicide bomber — “harmful and dangerous.” Omar says the exchange never happened.
  • Hoyer said that the remarks by Boebert, who often refers to Omar and other progressives as the “Jihad Squad,” are “particularly concerning” because they are part of a pattern and suggested they could “inflame the passions” of violent actors.
  • Hoyer also said the onus of punishing Boebert should ideally lay with Republican leaders, who have thus far declined to take action against any members for inflammatory comments this year.

The backdrop: Omar and Boebert had a phone call on Monday that devolved into the two demanding public apologies from one another until Omar eventually hung up, according to accounts from both lawmakers.

  • Hoyer said that call was not sanctioned by Democratic leadership, but that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had earlier proposed such a call on the premise that Boebert wanted to apologize.
  • “I [called McCarthy back and said], ‘I don’t think that would be a productive conversation,’” Hoyer told reporters on Tuesday. “As I expected, that conversation did not go well.”

Yacob Reyes
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omar says Boebert "doubled down" on anti-Muslim rhetoric in call

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she ended a call with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) after she says Boebert "doubled down on her rhetoric."

Driving the news: A video of Boebert making anti-Muslim comments to supporters emerged last week, in which she suggested Omar was mistaken for a terrorist while riding in an elevator in the U.S. Capitol and referred to the incident as a "jihad squad moment."

Alayna TreeneAndrew Solender
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Right-wingers making McCarthy sweat for future Speaker post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stands with his Republican colleagues outside the House on Nov. 17. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Right-wing elements in the Republican Party are complicating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's attempts to become the next speaker of the House should the GOP take back the majority in 2022.

Why it matters: While McCarthy has worked carefully to build trust among the conservatives who tanked his chances at clinching the speakership in 2015, they're still circling ahead of the next Speaker vote in January 2023.

Courtenay Brown
25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed signals it could yank economic support quicker as inflation sticks around

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a hearing before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee today. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve will consider pulling back economic support sooner "as the threat of persistently high inflation has grown," chair Jerome Powell said during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: This is the biggest signal yet the Fed is backing away from its stance that soaring prices would be fleeting — a change that could shift its policies that underpin the economy.

