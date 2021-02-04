Sign up for our daily briefing

House votes to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from committee assignments

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House voted 230-199 on Thursday to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from her committee assignments over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats.

Why it matters: It's a drastic step that comes after Republican leadership declined to take action against the controversial congresswoman, prompting Democrats to take the matter into their own hands. 11 Republicans joined 219 Democrats in voting to remove Greene from the Education and Budget committees.

Republicans who voted to strip Greene's committee assignments:

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.)
  • Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.)
  • Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (N.Y.)
  • Rep. John Katko (N.Y.)
  • Rep. Chris Jacobs (N.Y)
  • Rep. Carlos Gimenez (Fla.)
  • Rep. Young Kim (Calif.)
  • Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (Fla.)
  • Rep. Chris Smith (N.J.)
  • Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.)
  • Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (Fla.)

Background: Past social media posts show Greene expressing support for QAnon and 9/11 conspiracy theories, and suggesting that school shootings in Parkland and Newtown were "false flag" operations to crack down on the Second Amendment.

  • She has also accused top Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "treason" and "liked" comments calling for her to be executed.
  • On Thursday, just before the vote began, Greene acknowledged on the House floor that "school shootings are absolutely real" and "9/11 absolutely happened," but argued that the media has taken her words out of context and that she never campaigned on QAnon or conspiracies.
  • She concluded: "Will we allow the media, which is just as guilty as QAnon at presenting truth and lies, to divide us?"

The big picture: Many GOP lawmakers were frustrated that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was unable to reach an agreement with Democratic leadership, which forced them to cast this difficult vote.

  • Some believe it sets a dangerous precedent in which a majority party can target a minority lawmaker for comments they made before being elected, with McCarthy condemning the move in a statement as a "partisan power grab."
  • Pelosi told reporters Thursday: "If anybody starts threatening the lives of members of Congress on the Democratic side, we’d be the first to eliminate them from committees. [Republicans] had the opportunity to do so."

The bottom line: Greene has received strong support from former President Trump and will continue fundraising off of Democratic attempts to condemn her. The controversy over her stripping her of committees assignments has shone a light on the divisions within the Republican Party.

Go deeper: Poll shows Republicans favor Greene over Liz Cheney

Go deeper

Axios
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House to vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

Greene shouts at journalists as she goes through security outside the House chamber. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric about Democrats.

Why it matters: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had hoped to find an alternative with Greene or Democratic leadership to avoid the drastic step, but a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday made clear they were unable to reach an agreement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House GOP leader McCarthy backs Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif). Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy declared on Wednesday that he supports keeping Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership role and opposes stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee seats at this time, sources familiar with his closed-door remarks told Axios.

Why it matters: In keeping Greene, McCarthy risks public condemnation and fuels a Democratic effort to remove her through a House vote. In standing with Cheney, he also risks alienating himself from pro-Trump Republicans who remain a potent part of the Republicans' base.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the GOP's fight for "the direction of our party"

Rep. Liz Cheney. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

One House Republican said Wednesday's hours-long GOP conference meeting wasn't just about Reps. Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene but "the direction of our party."

Why it matters: In voting to leave Cheney in her leadership post after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy previously announced he wouldn't pull Greene off her committees, the party perpetuated its divisions. Retaining Cheney risks upsetting Trump Republicans, while not ousting Greene empowers Democrats who are ready to do so themselves on Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow