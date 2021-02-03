Sign up for our daily briefing

House GOP leader McCarthy backs Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif). Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy declared on Wednesday that he supports keeping Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership role and opposes stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee seats at this time, sources familiar with his closed-door remarks told Axios.

Why it matters: In keeping Greene, McCarthy risks public condemnation and fuels a Democratic effort to remove her through a House vote. In standing with Cheney, he also risks alienating himself from pro-Trump Republicans who remain a potent part of the Republicans' base.

  • McCarthy (R-Calif.) made his declarations at the outset of a much-anticipated meeting of House Republicans.
  • He then outlined his positions in a statement issued to the media.

Between the lines: Several GOP lawmakers are frustrated with McCarthy for failing to deal with Greene on his own, and forcing them to cast a difficult vote on whether to strip Greene of her posts on the Education and Labor and Budget committees.

Axios
43 mins ago - Health

Fauci pleads: Skip the Super Bowl parties

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Biden administration would really prefer that people "lay low" on Super Bowl Sunday.

Why it matters: This is the first national event that features multi-family gatherings since New Year's, with growing concerns about the COVID-19 variants.

Alexi McCammond
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives relish Biden's tweet in support of minimum wage policy

Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Wednesday that when she feared a $15 minimum wage was about to be cut from President Biden's COVID relief package, she and her staff urged the White House to have progressives’ backs. Biden tweeted within the hour.

Why it matters: Former President Trump was famous for his use of Twitter, particularly to advance his own causes and beliefs, but now Democrats are enjoying a new bully pulpit to blast their narratives and policies to the masses.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread.
  2. Vaccine: Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities — Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds.
  6. Sports: NBA to require higher-quality masks.
