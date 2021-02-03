House GOP leader McCarthy backs Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy declared on Wednesday that he supports keeping Rep. Liz Cheney in her leadership role and opposes stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee seats at this time, sources familiar with his closed-door remarks told Axios.

Why it matters: In keeping Greene, McCarthy risks public condemnation and fuels a Democratic effort to remove her through a House vote. In standing with Cheney, he also risks alienating himself from pro-Trump Republicans who remain a potent part of the Republicans' base.

McCarthy (R-Calif.) made his declarations at the outset of a much-anticipated meeting of House Republicans.

He then outlined his positions in a statement issued to the media.

Between the lines: Several GOP lawmakers are frustrated with McCarthy for failing to deal with Greene on his own, and forcing them to cast a difficult vote on whether to strip Greene of her posts on the Education and Labor and Budget committees.