Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Exclusive poll: Republicans favor Greene over Cheney

Data: SurveyMonkey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is far more popular than Rep. Liz Cheney among Americans who align with the Republican Party, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Why it matters: As the House GOP caucus is being torn over calls to yank Cheney from congressional leadership for backing Donald Trump's second impeachment, and strip Greene from committee assignments for her baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric, these findings show how strongly Trumpism continues to define most Republicans.

  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is much more popular with Republicans than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the survey finds.

By the numbers: McCarthy enjoys the highest favorable versus unfavorable ratings (net favorability) of the four among Republicans, at 38%-16% (+22); followed by Greene, at 28%-18% (+10); McConnell, at 31%-46% (-15); and Cheney, at 14%-42% (-28).

  • Greene is the least well known of the four, with 51% of Republicans and Republican leaners saying they don't know enough to say whether their impression is favorable or not. Respondents have the most fully formed views of McConnell.
  • Republican respondents are three times as likely to say their views align with Greene than with Cheney, but nearly one-third say they don't align with either, and half say they don't know enough to say.
  • Republican respondents who voted for Trump in November gave McCarthy a high net favorable rating (+31) and McConnell a high net unfavorable rating (-18).

The intrigue: People who identify with Greene are disproportionately likely to have lost faith in democracy or believe despite evidence that voter fraud is rampant in their state.

  • The survey also finds that Democrats, who have strongly unfavorable opinions of Greene, are far more likely than Republicans to say they know enough about her views to form opinions about her.
Data: SurveyMonkey; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

What they're saying: SurveyMonkey's Laura Wronski tells Axios the findings highlight the impact of major political figures questioning American democracy and underscore how Republicans disproportionately are "choosing party over the form of government we all rely on."

Methodology: This SurveyMonkey online poll was conducted Feb. 1-2, 2021, among a national sample of 2,691 U.S. adults, including 1,024 who identified as Republican or Republican-leaning.

  • Respondents for this survey were selected from the more than 2 million people who take surveys on the SurveyMonkey platform each day.
  • The modeled error estimate for this survey is ±3.0 percentage points for the national sample, and ±4.5 for the sample of Republicans and Republican leaners.
  • Data have been weighted for age, race, sex, education and geography using the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to reflect the demographic composition of the United States age 18 and over.

Go deeper

Axios
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House to vote on stripping Marjorie Taylor Greene of committee assignments

Greene shouts at journalists as she goes through security outside the House chamber. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

The House will vote on Thursday on a resolution to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of her committee assignments over her promotion of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric about Democrats.

Why it matters: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy had hoped to find an alternative with Greene or Democratic leadership to avoid the drastic step, but a statement from House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Wednesday made clear they were unable to reach an agreement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
Feb 3, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Poll: Influence to shift to Black people, women under Biden

Reproduced from Pew Research Center; margin of error is +/- 1.9 percentage points. Chart: Axios Visuals

A new Pew Research survey provides insight into how Americans anticipate power and influence in Washington, D.C., will shift under President Biden.

By the numbers: Nearly two-thirds of Americans think Black people and women will gain influence under the new president, while half say evangelical Christians — a group wooed and won over by former President Trump — will lose out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio officer charged in fatal shooting of Andre Hill

People protesting Andre Hill's death in Colombus, Ohio, in December 2020. Photo: Stephen Zenner/AFP via Getty Images

An Ohio police office was charged with murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, in Columbus, last December, AP reports.

Why it matters: Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy's indictment by a Franklin County grand jury followed an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. Coy, who is white, also faces charges of dereliction of duty for failing to use his body camera and for not telling another officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow