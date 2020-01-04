The latest: Iraqi officials say airstrike killed 5 following Soleimani's death

NATO has suspended training missions in Iraq after Soleimani's death, citing security concerns, the Washington Post reports.

On Saturday, several rockets fell inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, the Jadriya neighborhood and the Balad airbase housing U.S. troops, but there were no reported deaths, the Iraqi military said per Al Jazeera.

Iraq's parliament plans to hold an emergency session to address the airstrike, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The drone strike that resulted in Soleimani's death is the most direct confrontation from the U.S. since the Trump administration pulled out of the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal. Iran has vowed to take revenge, AP reports.

The decision to strike: Officials claim the decision to strike Soleimani emerged in response to the death of an American contractor the Friday before Christmas in Iraq by Iranian-sponsored militia groups. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also claimed Soleimani was "actively" planning an attack on Americans, the Washington Post reports.

Trump said he is not looking to change the Iranian regime, per the New York Times.

How world leaders reacted:

The British government has refused to publicly support the strike after the U.S. failed to notify Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the attack, a move that is considered a breach of protocol of between allies, The Sun reports.

has refused to publicly support the strike after the U.S. failed to notify Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the attack, a move that is considered a breach of protocol of between allies, The Sun reports. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi , who formally resigned a month ago, pushed back against the attack and said it will lead to a "dangerous escalation," NPR reports.

, who formally resigned a month ago, pushed back against the attack and said it will lead to a "dangerous escalation," NPR reports. Russia condemned the attack, and blasted the Trump administration for refusing to use official channels, such as turning to the U.N. Security Council following protests at American embassies in Iraq, per NPR.

condemned the attack, and blasted the Trump administration for refusing to use official channels, such as turning to the U.N. Security Council following protests at American embassies in Iraq, per NPR. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the U.S. and said, "Qassim Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of many American citizens and many other innocent people," BBC reports.

supported the U.S. and said, "Qassim Soleimani is responsible for the deaths of many American citizens and many other innocent people," BBC reports. China appealed for restraint on all sides, but, "The dangerous [U.S.] military operation violates the basic norms of international relations and will aggravate regional tensions and turbulence," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, per Al Jazeera.

What to watch: Iran is "likely" to launch a cyberattack against the U.S. following the death of Soleimani, AP reports.

The disruptions could target American manufacturing facilities, oil and gas plants and transit systems. U.S. cybersecurity officials warn businesses and government agencies to be cautious, per AP.

What's next: The White House is preparing to present partners and allies with intelligence on the “imminent threat” it says prompted this attack, Kirsten Fontenrose, who served on the National Security Council earlier in the Trump administration, said on an Atlantic Council conference call.

The administration is sending more U.S. troops to the region, with roughly 3,500 troops in Fort Bragg, N.C. preparing to go to Kuwait.

