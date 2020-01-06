Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced in a letter Sunday that the House will this week "introduce and vote on a War Powers Resolution to limit" President Trump's "military actions regarding Iran."
Why it matters: Pelosi announced the action as Trump doubled down on his threat to target 52 Iranian sites and threatened Iraq with sanctions after Iraqi lawmakers passed a resolution asking the government to expel U.S. troops for the killing last Friday of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and the leader of an Iraqi militia on its soil.