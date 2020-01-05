House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement on Saturday evening that she's dissatisfied with President Trump's War Powers notification regarding Iran.

What she's saying: "This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers," Pelosi said, adding the document "prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing" of the U.S. military strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

