Stories

Pelosi: Classified War Powers Act alert on Iran raises more questions

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol December 19, 2019 in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a December news conference at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement on Saturday evening that she's dissatisfied with President Trump's War Powers notification regarding Iran.

What she's saying: "This classified War Powers Act notification delivered to Congress raises more questions than it answers," Pelosi said, adding the document "prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing" of the U.S. military strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq.

Go deeper: White House informs Congress of Soleimani strike, Trump warns U.S. will hit Iran if attacked

Nancy Pelosi