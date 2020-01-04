White House tells Congress of Soleimani strike, Trump warns U.S. will hit Iran if attacked

The White House reportedly fulfilled its duties under the War Powers Act on Saturday by notifying Congress of the drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, per the New York Times and Washington Post.

Why it matters: Both Democrats and Republicans — including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) — have criticized President Trump for not obtaining congressional approval for this week's strike. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he considers the move an "act of aggression against Iraq" that would "light the fuse of war."