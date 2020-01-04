Stories

White House tells Congress of Soleimani strike, Trump warns U.S. will hit Iran if attacked

President Trump
Trump speaks at a 'Evangelicals for Trump' Coalition event on Jan. 3. Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The White House reportedly fulfilled its duties under the War Powers Act on Saturday by notifying Congress of the drone strike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, per the New York Times and Washington Post.

Why it matters: Both Democrats and Republicans — including Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) — have criticized President Trump for not obtaining congressional approval for this week's strike. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said he considers the move an "act of aggression against Iraq" that would "light the fuse of war."

Trump issued a warning to Iran on Saturday evening, tweeting that the U.S. has "targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago)" that it will strike "if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets."

What else he's saying:

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently....
....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have.....
....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

Details: The 1973 War Powers Act gives the president 48 hours to report to lawmakers the act of introducing military forces into armed conflict overseas.

  • Trump claimed on Friday that the U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani was not intended to start a war.

Qasem Soleimani