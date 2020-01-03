Stories

Rand Paul opposes GOP praise of Soleimani's death

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a hearing before Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Sen. Rand Paul speaks on Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted on Friday that President Trump should have asked for congressional approval before authorizing a drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander and one of the regime's most powerful figures, Qasem Soleimani.

"If we are to go to war w/ Iran the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence w/ no clear mission for our soldiers. Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better."

Why it matters: Paul's disapproval stands in contrast to his usual support of Trump and his policies, including when the president announced in October he would begin removing U.S. troops from Syria.

  • Republican hawks like Sens. Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton have spoken out in favor of Trump's actions.
  • Democratic leaders and 2020 Democratic candidates have unanimously stated that the airstrike was brash and concerning for U.S. foreign relations.

