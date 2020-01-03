Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) tweeted on Friday that President Trump should have asked for congressional approval before authorizing a drone strike that killed an Iranian military commander and one of the regime's most powerful figures, Qasem Soleimani.
"If we are to go to war w/ Iran the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence w/ no clear mission for our soldiers. Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better."