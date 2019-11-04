Thousands of Iranians chanted "death to America" as Iran marked the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover and ensuing hostage crisis in Tehran, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declaring the two countries "implacable foes," Reuters reports.

Why it matters: On Nov. 4, 1979, a group of students stormed the American embassy in Tehran to demand the extradition of the shah, who was being treated for cancer in the U.S. They took hostages including 62 Americans in a crisis that lasted for 444 days and "transfixed America," per AP. The damage in relations it caused between the two countries persists today.