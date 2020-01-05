Stories

In photos: Huge crowds in Iran for Soleimani funeral

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left 5), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (left 4) at the funeral for the slain general
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani (left 4) and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (left 5) with the coffins of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi-Iranian paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined Tehran's streets Monday for the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi-Iranian militia commander, who died n a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, AP reports.

The big picture: Soleimani's daughter said during an address on state TV that his death would bring a "dark day" for the U.S., per Reuters. The funeral procession is one of several being held in Iran for them, per the official Iranian news site IRNA. Their remains were returned from Baghdad on Sunday following Friday's strike.

the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces
An aerial view of Tehran's funeral procession. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Iranians carry the coffin during the funeral ceremony of Qasem Soleimani, commander of Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces
Iranians carry the coffins during the Tehran funeral ceremony. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The coffins of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi-Iranian paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis are transported from Ahvaz International Airport, Iran.
The coffins of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi-Iranian paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis are transported from Ahvaz International Airport after arriving in Iran from Iraq. Photo: Fatemeh Rahimavian/Fars news/AFP via Getty Images
Iranians line streets
Ahvaz became on Sunday the first place in Iran to hold a funeral for the commanders. Photo: Hossein Mersadi/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images
Casket of Soleimani
Military personnel carry the casket of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani upon arrival at Ahvaz International Airport. Photo: Hossein MersadiI/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images
Iranians swarm casket
Iranians mourn over the casket of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Photo: Hossein Mersadi/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more images and details from the Tehran funeral ceremony.

