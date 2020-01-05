In photos: Huge crowds in Iran for Soleimani funeral

Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined Tehran's streets Monday for the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi-Iranian militia commander, who died n a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, AP reports.
The big picture: Soleimani's daughter said during an address on state TV that his death would bring a "dark day" for the U.S., per Reuters. The funeral procession is one of several being held in Iran for them, per the official Iranian news site IRNA. Their remains were returned from Baghdad on Sunday following Friday's strike.
An aerial view of Tehran's funeral procession. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Iranians carry the coffins during the Tehran funeral ceremony. Photo: Iranian Leader Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The coffins of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi-Iranian paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis are transported from Ahvaz International Airport after arriving in Iran from Iraq. Photo: Fatemeh Rahimavian/Fars news/AFP via Getty Images Ahvaz became on Sunday the first place in Iran to hold a funeral for the commanders. Photo: Hossein Mersadi/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images Military personnel carry the casket of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani upon arrival at Ahvaz International Airport. Photo: Hossein MersadiI/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images Iranians mourn over the casket of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Photo: Hossein Mersadi/Fars News/AFP via Getty Images
