In photos: Huge crowds in Iran for Soleimani funeral

Hundreds of thousands of mourners lined Tehran's streets Monday for the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi-Iranian militia commander, who died n a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, AP reports.

The big picture: Soleimani's daughter said during an address on state TV that his death would bring a "dark day" for the U.S., per Reuters. The funeral procession is one of several being held in Iran for them, per the official Iranian news site IRNA. Their remains were returned from Baghdad on Sunday following Friday's strike.