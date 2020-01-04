In Baghdad Saturday, thousands of Iraqi mourners held a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, chanting: "America is the Great Satan," AP reports.

Context: Soleimani's body will be sent back to his hometown in Iran where he will be buried after the funeral processions in Iraq are completed, BBC writes. Iraqis are also mourning the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same drone strike, per AP.