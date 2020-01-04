Stories

Thousands in Baghdad gather, mourn loss of Iran's top general

Thousands of mourners in Iraq
Photo: Popular Mobilization Forces Media Office, Iraq, via AP

In Baghdad Saturday, thousands of Iraqi mourners held a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, chanting: "America is the Great Satan," AP reports.

Context: Soleimani's body will be sent back to his hometown in Iran where he will be buried after the funeral processions in Iraq are completed, BBC writes. Iraqis are also mourning the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same drone strike, per AP.

In photos:

In Tehran, Iranians demonstrate Friday against the U.S. airstrike. Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force attend the funeral procession
Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force attend the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift US flag
Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift U.S. flag with a caricature of President Trump. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images

