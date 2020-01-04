In Baghdad Saturday, thousands of Iraqi mourners held a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani, chanting: "America is the Great Satan," AP reports.
Context: Soleimani's body will be sent back to his hometown in Iran where he will be buried after the funeral processions in Iraq are completed, BBC writes. Iraqis are also mourning the death of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a senior Iraqi militia commander who was killed in the same drone strike, per AP.
In Tehran, Iranians demonstrate Friday against the U.S. airstrike. Photo: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force attend the funeral procession of Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images Members of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force step on a makeshift U.S. flag with a caricature of President Trump. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images
