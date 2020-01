Driving the news: The leaders issued the statement as tensions continued to escalate in the fallout from the Baghdad airstrike.

On Sunday, Iran said it would no longer abide by limits on its uranium enrichment as a consequence of the action and Iraq's parliament voted to call on the Iraqi government to expel U.S. troops from the country.

President Trump reacted by doubling down on his threats to attack Iran and warning Iraq he would slap it with sanctions if the U.S. was asked to leave he joint U.S. air base with Iraq.

What they're saying: In their joint statement, Johnson, Merkel and Macron noted "the negative role Iran has played in the region" and called on the country "to refrain from further violent action or proliferation" and to reverse its enrichment plans, but they added that another crisis "risks jeopardizing years of efforts to stabilize Iraq.

Johnson said he spoke with Trump about the strike that killed Soleimani and said the general was "responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region," per the BBC.

"It is clear, however, that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no-one's interest," he added.

