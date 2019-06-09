Iowa Democratic caucus poll: Biden just ahead as top presidential pick

Former Vice President Joe Biden is 8% ahead of his nearest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as the top presidential pick of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll published Saturday night shows.

By the numbers: The poll in the first caucus state, conducted by Selzer and Co., shows 24% of those surveyed in the state back Biden, while 16% support Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) polls at 15%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 14%, while Sen. Kamala Harris has 7% support.