Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Stories

Iowa Democratic caucus poll: Biden just ahead as top presidential pick

.. While still unannounced, the former Vice President is reportedly close to officially entering the race for the 2020 US Presidential Elections.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is 8% ahead of his nearest rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), as the top presidential pick of the Iowa Democratic caucuses, a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll published Saturday night shows.

By the numbers: The poll in the first caucus state, conducted by Selzer and Co., shows 24% of those surveyed in the state back Biden, while 16% support Sanders. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) polls at 15%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, at 14%, while Sen. Kamala Harris has 7% support.

Joe Biden