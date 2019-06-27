Live updates: 1st Democratic presidential primary debate

On big businesses and Trump: Candidates in the first 30 minutes of the first Democratic debate on Wednesday spent more time attacking big business than attacking Trump.

On health care: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio were the only candidates on the Democratic debate stage who said they would eliminate private insurance.

On abortion rights: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee claimed he is the "only candidate" at the first primary Democratic debate Wednesday "who has passed a law protecting a woman's right of reproductive health and health insurance," prompting laughter from Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"I just want to say there are three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose," Klobuchar said.

