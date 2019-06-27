Live updates: 1st Democratic presidential primary debate

The first Democratic debate of the 2020 cycle is underway on MSNBC, NBC and Telemundo. We'll be adding highlights from our coverage tonight, updating as we go.
Driving the news: The first half hour was dominated by criticisms of big corporations and a spirited exchange on health care. The conversation then turned to a lengthy series of exchanges on immigration, with candidates asked what they would do on Day 1 as president.
On big businesses and Trump: Candidates in the first 30 minutes of the first Democratic debate on Wednesday spent more time attacking big business than attacking Trump.
On health care: Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio were the only candidates on the Democratic debate stage who said they would eliminate private insurance.
On abortion rights: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee claimed he is the "only candidate" at the first primary Democratic debate Wednesday "who has passed a law protecting a woman's right of reproductive health and health insurance," prompting laughter from Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
- "I just want to say there are three women up here that have fought pretty hard for a woman's right to choose," Klobuchar said.
- Video.
Go deeper: Read our bios of the candidates on stage tonight.