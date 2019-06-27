Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Democratic candidates name greatest geopolitical threat to U.S.

NBC's Chuck Todd asked all 10 candidates at the first Democratic debate on Wednesday to name — preferably in one word — the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S.

What they said:

  1. Former Rep. John Delaney: "The biggest challenge is China. The biggest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons."
  2. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: "The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump. No question about it."
  3. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "The greatest threat we face is the fact that we are at greater risk of nuclear war today than ever before in history."
  4. Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "Economic threat: Iran. But our major threat right now is what's going on in the Mideast with Iran."
  5. Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke: "Our existential threat is climate change."
  6. Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Climate change."
  7. Sen. Cory Booker: "Nuclear proliferation and climate change."
  8. Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro: "China and climate change."
  9. Rep. Tim Ryan: "China without a question. They are wiping us around the world economically."
  10. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "Russia because they are trying to undermine our democracy and they are doing a damn good job of it and we need to stop them."
