NBC's Chuck Todd asked all 10 candidates at the first Democratic debate on Wednesday to name — preferably in one word — the single greatest geopolitical threat facing the U.S.
What they said:
- Former Rep. John Delaney: "The biggest challenge is China. The biggest geopolitical threat remains nuclear weapons."
- Washington Gov. Jay Inslee: "The biggest threat to the security of the United States is Donald Trump. No question about it."
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: "The greatest threat we face is the fact that we are at greater risk of nuclear war today than ever before in history."
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar: "Economic threat: Iran. But our major threat right now is what's going on in the Mideast with Iran."
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke: "Our existential threat is climate change."
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren: "Climate change."
- Sen. Cory Booker: "Nuclear proliferation and climate change."
- Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro: "China and climate change."
- Rep. Tim Ryan: "China without a question. They are wiping us around the world economically."
- NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: "Russia because they are trying to undermine our democracy and they are doing a damn good job of it and we need to stop them."