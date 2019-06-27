2020 Democrats bring transgender rights onto the national debate stage

“We do not talk enough about trans Americans, especially African-American trans Americans, and the incredibly high rates of murder right now. We don't talk enough about how many children, about 30% of LGBTQ kids, who do not go to school because of fear."

— Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey)

Context: At least ten black transgender women have been reportedly killed this year, Vox reports. Booker appeared to be responding to these statistics.

The big picture: The Trump administration has worked to undo a major chunk of LGBTQ protections secured under President Obama — with most of the effort directed towards transgender rights.

That includes:

Rolling back an Obama-era order allowing transgender people to openly serve in the U.S. military

Attempting to roll back protections for transgender people established under the Affordable Care Act

Telling the Supreme Court that federal law doesn't protect transgender people from workplace discrimination

Removing Title IX protections for transgender youth

Changing an Obama-era policy allowing prisoners to be housed based on gender identity.

What else they're saying: At Wednesday's debate, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro referenced transgender women while explaining his stance on reproductive healthcare, saying trans women should have "the right to choose" abortion access.

Reality check: Transgender men and non-binary people with a uterus can get pregnant and may choose to obtain an abortion. Transgender women cannot get pregnant.

Flashback: Castro, Warren, and Biden made a point to include transgender people in their reproductive health care spiels at a Planned Parenthood forum in June.